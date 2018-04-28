PALM COAST, Fla. -- A Flagler County man who called 911 dispatchers to report that he thought his wife had accidentally shot herself has been charged in her death.

Affidavit: Keith Johansen told dispatchers he heard gunshot

Medical examiner ruled wife's death a homicide

Deputies: Johansen made inconsistent statements

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Keith Johansen of Palm Coast on Friday.

He's accused of killing 25-year-old Brandi Ruth Celenza earlier this month.

Two days after her death, the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Celenza's death a homicide.

According to a charging affidavit, Johansen called 911 on the morning of April 7 to report that he heard a gunshot and thought Celenza accidentally shot herself in another room.

Deputies say footage from surveillance cameras in the house conflicted with Johansen's statements. Investigators say that while he's speaking to the dispatcher, telling the operator he's checking for injuries on Celenza's body, he's "clearly depicted moving narcotics evidence in the living room and hiding it... He is not checking the body for injuries."

Johansen is charged with second degree murder.