The Lakeland Police Athletic League’s motto is to fill playgrounds, not prisons.

Lakeland Police Athletic League holds mentoring sessions for teens

Officers teach teens how to interact with police

Every year, the nonprofit holds a mentoring day to introduce families to its long list of programs.

Lately, PAL has also been teaching its teens how to interact with officers.

"I've learned with interacting with them that you got nice police," said Dion Villiers. "You got police that's firm with the law. You got police that s going to let you off the hook sometime. Police that's going to give you punishment to make you better in different situations.”

Officer Fred Lewis, who was recently assigned to the PAL program, said he held a class with the teens.

"I told them listen, if the officers tell you to do something, then just do it. Don't be defiant,” Lewis said.



"He's taught me to be very respectful to the police," Tylan Abram said. "He's taught me to not be hostile, just be calm.”

Officer Lewis said only a few of the teens seemed to be responsive to his message.



“During the class, I had a lot of them saying 'we don't trust the police, we don't trust the police,'” Lewis said.



It's something Lewis is working to change.



"They're judging every police by every encounter that they see on Facebook. I also try to tell them that every police isn't the same,” Lewis said.

Other than teaching the teens how to interact with police, PAL offers Wednesday night mentoring sessions for teens, college tours, football and cheerleading teams, even golf and fishing programs. ​