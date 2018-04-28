KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A special ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the life of Give Kids the World founder Henri Landwirth.

Ceremony honors Give Kids the World founder

Henri Landwirth died April 16 at 91

GKTW provides all-expenses paid vacations for critically-ill children

Landwirth created Give Kids the World in 1986 for critically-ill children. A few years later, he opened the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida, where children and their families could enjoy all-expenses-paid vacations. The 84-acre resort features more than 160 villas and on-site amenities.

“He wanted to make a difference,” said Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids the World. “And I think his legacy is that legacy of love and realizing that love conquers everything, and that the ties that bind us together are so much stronger than those that pull us apart. If everybody thought that way, what a wonderful world this would be.”

Give Kids the World Village has hosted more than 160,000 families from 76 countries.

Landwirth, who was originally from Belguim, survived the Holocaust before coming to the U.S.

He arrived in New York City with only $20 and spoke very little English.

Landwirth spent decades working in the hospitality industry.

He died April 16 at the age of 91.