VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has died and a woman is injured after Volusia Beach Patrol was forced to pull them out of the ocean due to hazardous conditions.

Volusia County Beach Safety responded to Daytona Beach near the International Speedway Approach after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m.

Tamra Malphurs with Beach Safety said they pulled two distressed swimmers out of the water and were transported to an area hospital.

The woman was conscious when transported, though the man was unconscious and later died.

The two are reportedly from outside the country, though officials are not releasing their names at this time.

According to authorities, a red flag was flown due to hazardous rip current conditions.

No further details were released.