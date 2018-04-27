POINCIANA, Fla. -- The identity of a man whose body was found in a Poinciana-area home Friday under suspicious circumstances has been released.

Deputies: Man didn't die of natural causes

Osceola County Sheriff's investigators said 32-year-old Vernon Gordon did not die of natural causes but have not released his cause of death.

They think Gordon's death is an isolated incident but have not announced the name of any suspects.

Gordon's body was found overnight Thursday in a home on the 300 block of Baccarat Court.