OCALA, Fla. — A week after a shooting at a Marion County high school, school officials were asking everyone to wear green on Friday to show support.

Last Friday, authorities responded to an active shooter on campus at Forest High School. A 17-year-old student was shot in the ankle. The alleged shooter, Sky Bouche, is facing several charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault with a firearm, in connection to the shooting at the Ocala high school on April 20.

Earlier this week, students attended an appreciation assembly in the school's gym. Student leaders thanked those who helped during Friday's shooting like first responders and teachers.

Now, students say they are trying to get their school spirit back up, and school officials want the students to know they are not alone.

"Everyone across the county and state and country: We want everyone to wear green and show that you support Forest and what we’re going through," student body president Kaye Alabaugh said.

The hashtag #ForestStrong was posted on the fence outside the school. People at the school were asking everyone to wear green and post pictures with that hashtag or use #ForestFriday.