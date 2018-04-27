OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike Thursday morning at mile marker 220.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 49-year-old Miami man was driving southbound in a 2017 Dodge van in the right through lane. A tractor trailer-type truck was also driving in the same direction.

The 49-year-old man lost control of the vehicle, and the left side of the van hit the center guardrail.

When the driver redirected himself onto the roadway, the right side of the van hit an unknown portion of the truck, says troopers.

After striking the truck, FHP says the man then struck the guardrail on the right side of the shoulder.

FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes says there were no witnesses to the crash. They believe another large vehicle was involved in the crash based on the damage found on the van.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact troopers at 407-737-2213.