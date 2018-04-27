A Jacksonville Beach man who is accused of practicing karate kicks on swans at Lake Eola Park is to face a judge on Friday.

Man accused of practicing karate kicks on Lake Eola swans

Rocco Joseph Mantella, 34, of Jacksonville Beach was charged with animal cruelty charges.at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to an Orlando Police Department arrest report, witnesses reported that in downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park on North Rosalind Avenue of a man "kicking animals throughout the park."

One witness told officers that he saw the man practicing karate kicks, then kick two swans in the head and another in the back. The kicks were hard enough to knock down a swan. The man also kicked a small duck that appeared to be resting, the witness said.