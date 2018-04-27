MELBOURNE, Fla. — Warmer weather is ushering in beach season in Brevard County, and with that, more people in the ocean waters.

Expert Dr. Toby Daly-Engel tries to debunk shark myths

People still don't know a lot about sharks, says Daly-Engel

Daly-Engel giving lecture at Florida Tech Friday, April 27

Spectrum News 13 had a chance to catch up with Florida Institute of Technology's new shark expert, whose mission is to debunk myths about the sea creatures and human encounters with them.

"My goal is for everyone to see sharks the way I do," Dr. Toby Daly-Engel of Florida Tech Biological Science told us.

For Toby Daly-Engel, it's always shark week. Her office collection is even made up of shark teeth, art and books.

It's her continuing mission to spread knowledge about the feared sea creatures.

"While they have been around since before the dinosaurs, we still don't know a lot about them," Daly-Engel said. "It's ok to be scared of sharks — it's normal."

What this professor does know for sure is that people tend to be frightened of sharks. When someone is bitten it gets lots of attention.

Even though statistics show the U.S. averages just 15 shark attacks each year; worldwide, five people are killed annually.

Daly-Engel understands the fear, but knowing they aren't hunting for humans is key.

"They bite, they have very intense jaw strength; often times that will just cripple their prey, and they back off," she says. "Humans, at that point, tend to get out of the water, and that's why people don't usually die of any shark attack."

She says humans are mistaken for prey when bitten. Most times the shark is more scared of you than you if it.

If you encounter one in shallow water, stand up — that will likely keep you off the menu.

Daly-Engel is giving a shark lecture Friday night at 8 p.m. on the Florida Tech campus in Melbourne. Shark reproduction, conservation and yes, attacks, will be the focus of a free lecture

It's free and open to the public and concludes Florida Tech’s Spring 2018 Public Science Lecture Series.

The presentation in the auditorium, Room 118, at the Olin Engineering Complex.

