Florida attorney general candidate Ryan Torrens is on Political Connections this Sunday.

The Democrat talks about his campaign and what he believes are the top issues the attorney general must deal with.

"I think the first thing that needs to happen is that that office severely needs a reorganization I want to structure that office as the most powerful consumer protection office the state has ever seen but for us to do that it's going to take a reorganization we're going to have to have the right number of attorneys to get the job done there's going to need to be some management changes but so that's going to be the first thing that needs to be done so we can do the job and start protecting Florida consumers and get that office back on the side of our consumers again."

