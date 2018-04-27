OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Michelle Sayers is the first woman to be part of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, but it wasn’t easy getting there.

Michelle Sayers 1st woman to join OCSO SWAT team

Sayers says she went through rigorous training

Sheriff says he hopes more women will join OCSO

Sayers grew up in a rough neighborhood. When she became an adult, Sayers decided she wanted to fight to make things right.

“It’s always been what I wanted… My dream job,” she explained.

She went through rigorous training for almost two years to get physically and mentally fit.

Sayers said, “Honestly I am really excited to be on the team. It makes me feel good cause for me it was a great personal achievement.”

Chief Deputy Martha Gens can relate, as she is the highest ranked female in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Before it was, ‘well they can become deputies,’ but you don't really see them in the ranks… You don't see them in those specialty units too much,” Gens explained.

“So over the years it has started changing, and I think the more women that see that then they realize that it doesn't have to stop there. That they can go there and they can reach all over these other positions or do whatever they want to do,” she added.

Sheriff Russell Gibson said that by having a female be part of the SWAT team, he hopes more women are encouraged to apply for positions here within the agency.

“If you can dream it, you can obtain it. Nothing is impossible,” Gibson said. “The only person that can stop you from doing something is yourself.”

Sayers wants to encourage other women to step up, especially in a day and age where law enforcement are being attacked too often, she said.

“Honestly now is when we need it more than ever. We need officers, we need them out there,” Sayers said. “And them being ambushed like they are showcases how much they are needed. So I am glad I get to be a part of it -- a part of making it better.”

The Osceola County Sheriff's SWAT team welcomed three other new members as well.