A Florida Department of Law Enforcement news conference is expected to release additional details today about the shooting deaths of two Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies.

Funeral services were held Tuesday for Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.

The two were shot and killed April 19 at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton when a gunman walked up to the restuarant and fired shots through a window.

Since then, authorities have been trying to piece together information about the gunman, 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, who shot and killed himself after the attack.

Highnote, a resident of Bell, Florida spent time in St. Petersburg and Clearwater in the 1980s and 90s and lived in Volusia County in the early 2000s.

Authorities said Highnote's family members live in the Tampa area but no one has claimed his body. It is not known if authorities have interviewed any of those family members.

Not much is known about him. In fact, officials have not even been able to find a picture of Highnote.

Today's news conference is taking place at the FDLE headquarters in Gainesville at 9 a.m.