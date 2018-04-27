OCALA, Fla. — Documents obtained from Ocala Police reveal Sky Bouche was on the FBI's radar five years before he allegedly opened fire at Forest High School.

Bouche allegedly made comments in support of Columbine shooting

According to the documents, Bouche reportedly watched a YouTube video of the Columbine shooting and made numerous comments in support of the school shooting.

In October of 2013 Bouche allegedly commented, "I’m thinking about doing my school the same way. I have enough guns and ammo. I have been planning for months but not sure when to do it."

Investigators say he also added, "Everybody will know my name."

Bouche was then allegedly interviewed and denied owning any firearms and said he made the comments to get attention because he felt hopeless, stating he had suicidal thoughts.

FBI agents then searched his home but found only BB guns; no criminal charges were filed.

Bouche now faces several charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault with a firear, in connection to the shooting at Ocala’s Forest High School on April 20.