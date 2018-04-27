COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- Toes in the sand. Food in your mouth. Wine to your lips. We're about to get "Uncorked."

Culinary festival ‘Uncorked’ taking place at Shepard Park

Chef Macy El Masri give Spectrum News sneak peak

Check out 'Uncorked' April 28-29 from 1-4 p.m.

The Space Coast culinary festival is kicking off Saturday behind Shepard Park on Cocoa Beach. But one of the rock star chefs is giving Spectrum News an interactive sneak peek.

Chef Macy El Masri of Publix Aprons Cooking School is among the celebrity chef line-up. She's going to demo for the audience an original recipe with ingredients she called "underrated."

"I wanted to do something a little off-kilter as far as making it dairy-free, which is showcasing an almond-based cream cheese," she said.

Her dippable dish is called Smoked Rock Shrimp Schmear. Chef literally MacGyvers a makeshift smoker with store-bought wood chips. The "schmear' is heavily seasoned (hey, she's from New Orleans!) and has the most delightful nuttiness.

"Here we have some raw cashews that have been soaked in water for two days," she showed us. "That gives them a little more 'plumpage.' Plumpage? Is that a word?"

Chef also provides a tip ahead of your next visit to the grocery store.

"If you're trying to stay healthy, you really do want to focus on the outside of the shopping aisle at a grocery store versus the inside," she said. "So you're talking about mainly the produce, right? We're talking about the seafood and meats."

You can watch Chef El Masri's demo at 3 p.m. during Uncorked. She's also giving you her recipe (below) in advance!

Cocoa Beach Uncorked is Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29. General admission is $55 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Smoked Rock Shrimp Schmear

Yields about 2 pints

Ingredients

1 lb wood chips, soaked in water overnight

2 (1/2 pan) aluminum roasting pans

4 (6 inch) bamboo skewers

12 oz peeled/deveined rock shrimp, tails removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small carrot, grated

1 stalk celery, grated

1 small yellow onion, minced

1 green bell pepper, small dice

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 Dandy Radishes, julienned

4 pre-cut Dandy celery sticks, julienned

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

Salt and ground black pepper

1/4 cup Italian parsley, minced

8 oz Kite Hill almond cream cheese

1 lb cashew cheese, recipe follows

Method

Remove wood chips from water and spread out into one of the aluminum pans. Place onto grill and set heat to medium-high. Punch holes randomly into the other aluminum pan, with a skewer, to create vent holes. Stick one skewer into each corner of punched pan, ensuring skewer is halfway into each corner (this will hold pan above wood chips).

When wood chips begin to emit smoke, arrange shrimp in punched pan, spread out to infuse smoke flavor. Cover entire pan with aluminum foil and set punched pan on top of pan with wood chips. Smoke shrimp for 10–15 minutes and just until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Remove shrimp from pan and chop into small pieces.

Heat oil in large sauté pan on medium-high. Add carrots, grated celery, onion, bell pepper, seasoning, dried thyme and oregano, and paprika; stir until blended. Sauté until vegetables begin caramelizing, stirring often. Remove from heat and let rest until cool.

Arrange radishes and julienned celery in small bowl; add rice vinegar and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Combine in large bowl: shrimp, sautéed vegetables, parsley, almond cream cheese, and cashew cheese until blended. Transfer schmear to serving dish and serve with or on crackers or crudité. Garnish schmear with radish and celery slaw.

Cashew Cheese Filling

Yields about 3 cups

Ingredients

1 lb raw cashews, presoaked and drained

3 cloves garlic

1 1/2 lemons, zested and juiced

1/4 cup water

Salt and ground black pepper

Method

Add cashews, garlic, lemon zest and juice, and water into bowl of food processor. Puree until a smooth and creamy consistency is achieved, if necessary add more water. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.