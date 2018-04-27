CENTRAL FLORIDA — Happy Weekend Eve! There is a slim chance of showers in parts of Central Florida on Friday, but overall there should be plenty of sun and clouds.

Friday's highs at 85 percent

Brief chance of showers

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

A weak front pushing through Central Florida will send in a line of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Coverage will be minimal so not everyone will see rain.

Highs will still reach the mid-80s under a blend of sun and clouds. This feature will exit Friday night, enabling clearing skies with low in the low 60s.

Ample sunshine will return Saturday along with highs in the mid-80s, so a significant cooldown will not follow this front. Expect a good deal of sunshine through the rest of the weekend into the start of next week.

Highs will consistently run in the mid-80s. Without much meaningful rain, expect elevated fire danger.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Plan on a few showers passing through Central Florida Friday along with an isolated thunderstorm posing a hazard to boaters. Winds will be from the south to southwest around 5 to 10 knots.

The setup in the surf zone will be considered poor to fair with wave heights around 1 to 3 feet.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.