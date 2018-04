DELAND, Fla. — A church erupted in flames Friday afternoon, slightly injuring a responding firefighter.

2-alarm fire burns DeLand's Lighthouse Church

People were inside at the time but got out safely

The cause of the two-alarm fire at The Lighthouse Church in DeLand was accidental, fire officials said.

There were people inside the church when the fire erupted. All got out safely, they said.

The fire has been extinguished. The condition of the firefighter has not been released.