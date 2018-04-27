KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A teen was taken into custody Friday hours after barricading himself in a home that had several weapons, forcing neighbors to evacuate nearby houses.

16-year-old boy barricades himself inside Kissimmee home

Deputies had come to neighborhood to serve search warrant

Several rifles, hunting bow, handgun were also in the house

The 16-year-old barricaded himself inside a home on Kensington Court in Kissimmee.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies came to the neighborhood just before 7 a.m. to serve a felony search warrant, they said. Deputies initially made contact with the teen and his family, but then the teen ran back inside and went into a room in the house.

As the incident unfolded, nearby residents stood and waited across the road from the home, which was surrounded by Sheriff's deputies. At about 2:40 p.m., deputies fired gas canisters into the home to get the teen to come out.

The family said there were weapons inside the home, which is why deputies used caution with this situation.

Some @OrangeCoSheriff are leaving the area, still waiting for official word from law enforcement on what that means. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Q8kxMHLeOx — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) April 27, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

"Inside the residence there's several weapons," Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said. "There's five rifles in the house with ammunition, there's a handgun that's been reported missing by the father, and there's also a hunting bow in the house. So this individual is dangerous."

The teen was taken into custody just before 3 p.m.