The Seminole County Commission chairman who is accused of striking his son will face a judge on Thursday.

John Horan is charged with domestic violence battery

Winter Springs Police Department officers charged Commissioner John Horan at his home on Wednesday morning with domestic violence battery.

Officers say Horan and his son were talking about living arrangements and according to the arrest report, Horan became angry and punched him.

"I never thought he would be physical against his family. As a person, I think he's intelligent. He has done a wonderful job as a commissioner as a neighbor there has never been an issue," said neighbor Charlie Sloan.

Horan has served on the Seminole County Commission since 2010.