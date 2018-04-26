COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach residents are dealing with blood-red canal water – the result of a type of algae bloom.

Algae bloom is coloring Cocoa Beach canal red

Residents are concerned, refusing to go in

Culprit is algae called 'Fibrocapsa Japonica'

The eerie sight is worrying them so much, residents refuse to get into the water.

"The red color just happened a couple days ago," said Stephanie Reneberg, an avid bicyclist who lives near the canals off Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa Beach.

Reneberg, like other residents, has been dealing with brown water for quite some time – the result of pollution in the struggling Indian River Lagoon.

"I've never seen it turn red like this before," she told Spectrum News 13.

The canal's color is concerning residents so much, they're refusing to go in. (Greg Pallone, staff)

Initially, the St. John's Water Management District believed a microscopic organism feeding on existing algae was the blame for the dark red color.

But tests now show the culprit is another type of algae called 'Fibrocapsa Japonica.’

Its growth was fueled by the heavy rains earlier this week.

The good news is it's not toxic, like the dangerous red tide that hit the area in the past.

But that's no consolation for Reneberg, who says she and her 12-year-old will not get in the water right now.

"Me and my neighbors kayak, we go boating," she said. "It's really sad; something needs to be done."

Some residents report seeing a handful of dead fish, likely killed due to lack of oxygen in the water.