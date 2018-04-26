ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Todd Hill takes walks around his east Orange County manufactured home community for his health, but in a few years, those walks might be difficult.

That's because the Central Florida Expressway Authority is moving forward with plans that would extend State Road 408 through his community, Deerwood. A final public hearing is Thursday night.

"This is a great little place for me to live because it’s economical," Hill said recently. "If they move me out here, we’re going to have issues."

The Expressway Authority says there’s a need to build an east-west high-speed corridor in growing east Orange.

The eventual goal is to build the toll road all the way to Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

“Currently, (S.R.) 408 terminates here at (State Road) 50, and we would be looking it at extending down to (State Road) 520 in east Orange County," Expressway Authority spokesman Brian Hutchings said.

"We found an alignment that really achieves the need as well as reduces the impact to both the environment, community and the businesses," Hutchings said.

Some in Deerwood agree that growth in Orange County demands a faster road than State Road 50.

“I think that the traffic is getting to the point where it’s overwhelming," Deerwood resident Donna Wendling said.

It's possible the project may not happen, however. At the same time the Expressway Authority looks to build a toll road, so, too, does the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike. They want to turn S.R. 50 into a toll road heading east.

"Hopefully the best alignment will win," Hutchings said.

Hill hopes the Expressway Authority's plan loses — otherwise, he may lose his home.

"I’ve been here 11 years in about two weeks. It was my intention living here, and now it looks like I’d have to do something I am not looking forward to. ... Move," he said.

The final public hearing on the plan is set for 5:30 p.m. at East River High School.