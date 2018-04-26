ORLANDO, Fla. — Seventeen vehicles were involved in an injury crash on State Road 520 in low-visibility conditions near the Orange-Brevard County line Thursday morning.
- 17 vehicles involved in State Road 520 crash
- 2 people taken to hospital, troopers say
- Crash happened before dawn, possibly hazy conditions
The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Nova Road, and after uncertainty over how many vehicles were involved, troopers confirmed 17 vehicles were in the crash.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said at least two people have been transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies and Orange Fire Rescue responded to the scene, which closed the roadway in both directions.
Visibility was hazy, and investigators haven't determined whether smoke, fog or a combination of both were a factor in the crash.
FHP said it is taking the lead in the investigation.
Check back for updates.