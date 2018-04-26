MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne's Harris Corporation reaches a milestone as the company continues its role in a state of the art fighter jet.

Harris Corp. manufactures 1-millionth avionics part

Company makes more than 16,000 components per aircraft

Thursday the company marked the one millionth avionics component delivered to support Lockheed Martin, the builder of the F-35 Lightning II, equipped with stealth technology, plus advanced sensors and weapons.

Harris manufactures more than 16,000 components for each aircraft at its Malabar facility and employs 400 workers to build them.

The company boasts a nearly 100 percent on-time delivery of the parts.