ORLANDO, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach man is accused of practicing karate kicks on swans at Lake Eola Park.

Rocco Joseph Mantella, 34, of Jacksonville Beach was arrested at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to an Orlando Police arrest report, officers were called to downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park on North Rosalind Avenue over reports of a man "kicking animals throughout the park."

One witness told officers that he saw the man practicing karate kicks, then kick two swans in the head and another in the back. The kicks were hard enough to knock down a swan. The man also kicked a small duck that appeared to be resting, the witness said.

Two other witnesses told officers that the same man was laughing.

Mantella faces animal cruelty charges.