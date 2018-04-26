WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man accidentally shot his wife twice late Wednesday night, police say.

Man accidentally shot wife twice late at night, police say

Cops: Couple thought they heard intruder earlier in evening

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Aurelius Drive.

According to Winter Garden Police investigators, the couple who live in the home thought they heard an intruder earlier in the night. Just before they went to bed, they used a gun to check the residence but didn't find anything.

About 45 minutes after they went to sleep, Allison Simmons got up to use the bathroom and used her cell phone as a light to get around. When she was done, she opened the bathroom door, which awoke Nathan Simmons.

Fearing an intruder, Nathan Simmons shot Allison Simmons twice, police said.

Allison Simmons was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers have preliminarily determined that the shooting was accidental, and both people provided police with the same account of the incident, but police continue to investigate.