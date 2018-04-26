ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic headaches and travel woes were the main focus of Wednesday night’s exclusive Spectrum News Town Hall: Gridlock or Growth.

New developments and alternate modes of transportation were all big topics of the discussion during the town hall.

"When you say transportation to 10 different people, they are thinking of totally different issues. They may be thinking of ports, they may be thinking about trains, they may be thinking about public transportation," said State Sen. Dennis Baxley.

Moving some of the many vehicles off the busy roadways and instead using alternative modes of transportation, like SunRail in Orlando or the TECO line street car in Ybor City, were hot button issues.

"One solution in one area may not be the solution in another," said Ramond Chiaramonte, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA).

During the town hall, everyone agreed the traffic on our roads right now are difficult to navigate, and our panel of experts said one thing is to blame – big boosts in our population.

"Tourism is in the millions ... but the people who actually move here is about a quarter million every year," said Wengay Newton, a representative of the Florida House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

The Interstate 4 corridor, which connects the East and West coast through Tampa and Orlando, may be a major construction zone in spots, but the panel said soon that construction will clear.

Panelists said they hope in the near future new technology like drones could help relieve some of the roadway traffic as well.

"(Drones) have so many ways they could be utilized, because I could see it delivering packages and could eliminate cars off the road way,” Baxley explained.

While drone deliveries and even drone operated vehicles may not be so far off in the future, other panelists said driverless cars should be our main focus right now.

