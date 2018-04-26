FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County felons are speaking out about the ongoing back and forth with the voting rights system in Florida.

They say they keep getting denied a second chance.

Appeals court stays felon voting rights restoration ruling in Fla.

Flagler Co. felons feel like they can't get second chance

Open Door Ministries Recovery Program helps felons

"Hauling off to work as soon as I get up," said Hugh McIntyre.

McIntyre is working full-time selling and fixing appliances, thanks to the Open Door Ministries Recovery Program.

"I'm basically getting a chance to feed my family," McIntyre said.

But even with the opportunity to work, the non-violent convicted felon still doesn't have the right to vote.

"It makes you feel like less of a citizen, almost like you're not American. You can't take place in the voting process. I'm not just a felon — I'm a son I'm a brother, a husband," McIntyre said.

McIntyre is one of the reasons why Pastor Charles Silano started the program. He opened the store to give people jobs and volunteer work for a second chance.

RELATED STORY: Feds agree with Florida in felon voting rights fight

Silano is a two-time convicted felon himself. It took him 10 years to get his voting rights back.

"I understand it takes time, but once you've paid your price, and you see the fruit of a changed life, that person needs an opportunity,” said Silano, who is the Executive Director of Open Door Ministries.

This program serves 13 people, and they can only afford to put two of them on payroll at the thrift and appliance store. But eight of them are felons who can't vote, and it’s hard for them to find a job.

"I hope that they can just come up with a more fair system," McIntyre said.

But there's more than a million felons in Florida waiting to have that right restored, just like McIntyre, who hope one day the state will change, just as he did.

"I've started to turn my life around. I'm a productive member of society. I work full time, I pay taxes and I don't break the law anymore … I feel like over time that I should be allowed to vote again," McIntyre said.