OCALA, Fla. — A woman was found dead in front of a home on Thursday night, the Ocala Police Department told Spectrum News 13.

Police recieved a call that there was a fatal shooting at 3341 SE 4th Street at around 10:30 p.m., officials stated.

The woman was found dead lying in the front of the home and it appears she was shot, according to police, who added that law enforcement has taken a suspect into custody.

The woman appears to be between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.

