ORLANDO, Fla. — One person has been killed after what appears that a car was speeding before it slammed into a tree early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed with Spectrum News 13 that at least one adult has died and that Bent Pine Drive between Semoran and Corporate Centre boulevards are closed.

At around 2:29 a.m., the car was on the 5900 block of Bent Pine Drive when it slammed into a tree, which left one person dead at the scene and three other adults were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, stated Lt. Daniel Brandy.

Check back for updates.