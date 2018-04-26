CENTRAL FLORIDA — Thursday will see plenty of clear skies and morning temps in the 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies again across Central Florida, with dry conditions.

Thursday to see highs at 86 degrees

Highs for Thursday will be a touch warmer, with temperatures back in the mid 80s.

For Thursday evening, a few clouds will be seen during the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the 70s. Mostly clear skies will prevail overnight, with mild lows in the mid 60s.

Changes are ahead for Friday. A weak cold front will push through the area. The front will have limited moisture to work with, so just scattered showers are expected. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend looks great across the region. Expect plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.

The dry weather will likely heading into the start of next week. Many will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures both days will be in the mid 80s.

It looks like a prolonged stretch of dry weather is likely for next week, with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and highs in the mid 80s.

Expect fair conditions for boating on Thursday, with seas 3 to 4 feet and southerly winds at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfers will have poor-to-fair conditions Thursday, with a smaller east-southeasterly swell.

The rip current threat remains moderate for Thursday.

