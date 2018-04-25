VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County teachers could be forced to wear uniforms and work longer days. Those are just some of the issues currently being discussed with the school district.

Volusia teachers negotiate with district on raises, benefits

Uniforms, longer days also on the table

Teachers want at least 2.5 percent raise, to keep premiums

"Their hard work is what helps my child be beneficial," said Audra Sims, a parent.

Sims believes teachers play a very important role in student's lives. But now as Volusia County teachers sit at the negotiating table, they've met new challenges.

"We are losing great teachers not just from our district to go to other districts, but even from the profession because of what's going on. In the end, if we don't have enough teachers in the classroom, that ultimately kids are the ones suffering," said Andrew Spar, president of Volusia Teacher's Union.

One of the proposals is to put teachers in polos or button-ups, essentially wearing uniforms.

"It caught us off guard when the district proposed that. It is not something that has been addressed a lot lately, that there were concerns with teacher dress. We always say teachers should dress, and I think most of them do overwhelmingly," Spar said.

"As a parent, I understand I wouldn't want my child going into a female teacher's, wearing something revealing, but I think there are standards for our children, there have to be standards for our teachers," Sims said.

Salaries are another issue — the district says it can give a 1 percent raise and $800 bonus but, teachers want at least 2.5 percent raise.

For the average $40,000 teacher salary based off the district's offer, the raise would be about $400 a year.

They're also looking at an additional half hour of work for elementary school teachers.

Sims agreed teachers need more money but actually likes the idea of a longer school day.

"Their lunches are longer, their playtime is longer. Every class is longer to allow them to understand and comprehend things a little bit better, and I think that in the long run it helps your child retain," Sims said.

School board members said they can't comment at this time while negotiations are still in progress.

The district has said in the past that despite challenges, it is committed to negotiating in good faith.

Teachers are also facing changes to their benefits, an increase in premiums and finding their own dental insurance. Spar said teachers would prefer to have lower premiums and keep their benefits versus a bonus.

Negotiations have been going on for about a week, the next time they meet on these issues will be May 1.