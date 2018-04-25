MELBOURNE, Fla. — One airplane stands out at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.

Vintage airplane makes appearance at Melbourne Airport

The American Airlines – Flagship Detroit is a Douglas DC-3 built in 1937.

The 81-year-old fully restored aircraft is the oldest flying airplane of its type.

On Wednesday, Melbourne, Florida-based Avidyne Corporation on Wednesday hosted the plane and its crew as part of get-together at the Florida Tech Aviation facility.

“Many, many people come up to the airplane and say this was the first airplane I ever flew on as a child,” said Dave Buffington, with American Airlines Flagship Detroit.

The airplane is part of as many as 30 airshows each year.

The DC-3 played a big role in where the airline industry is today.