DELTONA, Fla. — The large alligator captured on video roaming a campus in east Central Florida earlier this week has been caught and put down, Florida wildlife officers said.

A trapper caught and put down the 9-foot-4 gator Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said the alligator had been near or headed to a retention pond near the school.

The reptile, which was seen in video strolling near the school's basketball courts, was initially thought to be 8 feet and managed to evade trappers Sunday.