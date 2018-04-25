OSCEOLA COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring conditions Wednesday morning near Interstate 4 and Walt Disney World after a fast moving brush fire Tuesday night.

Florida Forest Service says lightning caused the brush fire

About 65 acres have been burned away

The "Triangle Fire" is in the area of I-4, State Road 417 and U.S. 192.

On Wednesday morning, Reedy Creek Fire and Rescues is out here monitoring conditions.

The Florida Forest Service tweeted out pictures of the brush fire on Tuesday evenings, which showed how intense the flames were.

Florida Forest Service on scene of 45 acre Brush Fire @ I-4 and 417. The Fire is 40% contained. Motorist should use "Extreme Caution" due to smoke possibly impacting the highway. Will Update. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/bYbDsioLXY — FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 25, 2018

However, on Wednesday morning, the Florida Forest Service stated that lightning earlier this week caused the fire and dry conditions helped it burn 65 acres.

Firefighters were able to get a handle of the fire and it is now 90 percent contained.

Currently, the winds are calm, but if they pick up, smoky conditions could be seen.

Firefighters say drivers should use extreme caution if they are traveling through this area.