WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs police say they arrested Seminole County Commissioner John Horan Wednesday morning after he allegedly got into a physical fight with his son.

According to a news release, Horan’s son said he got into a verbal altercation with Horan over living arrangements. He said Horan became angry and punched him, prompting a physical altercation between the two of them.

Horan’s son then reportedly left home and notified police of the incident.

When police spoke to Horan’s wife Joette, she reportedly told them that Horan slapped their son first, but “not very hard”

Horan is charged with domestic violence battery and was transported to Seminole County Jail. He is being held without bond.