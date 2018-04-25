SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Just over the Brevard County line, a massive investigation is ongoing after human bones were found during a land clearing of a cemetery expansion.

But the find isn't linked to any gravesites.

Police investigate human bones found near cemetery expansion

Bones not linked to gravesites, authorities say

Bones reportedly not fresh, likely have been there for some time

More heads are turning on busy US-1 in Sebastian, looking at the large law enforcement presence across the road from the city's only Wal-Mart.

Susan Amedure lives just a couple miles away in Barefoot Bay in south Brevard County and saw a community post on Sunday about this scene.

She drove down Wednesday to shop and see it for herself.

"It looks like the movies or like CSI," Amedure said. "Everyone has speculations on what's going on."

Sebastian Police confirm a person using a metal detector in the vacant field in the north part of town that evening found bone fragments. According to the Medical Examiners, and they are human bones.

The bones aren't fresh, and likely have been there for some time.

There's a bit of irony to the find — the bones were discovered on land being cleared for the town's cemetery expansion, which is right next to the property.

But police say despite them being found nearby, they aren't from any graves.

So now the mystery continues: Whose are they? Are they local, from Brevard County or a missing person?

These all are questions police and curious residents like Amedure hope are answered.

"I hope they are able to identify who it is and find the relatives," she said.

If you have any information about the remains, call Sebastian Police at 772-589-5233 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.