MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County School Board members approved funding Tuesday night to hire 34 school resource officers through the end of the year.

According to school board member Kelly King, $224,104 will go toward hiring the officers.

The decision comes in light of the April 20 shooting at Forest High School, which prompted quick reaction from county commissioners.

Effective Monday, Marion County Sheriff’s office placed officers at every public elementary school in the county.