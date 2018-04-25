KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County home is being transformed into a center for newly arrived Latino families in need.

Kissimmee home to be transformed into center

Center to serve newly arrived Latino families

To learn more about EOLA, visit episcopal-caritas.com

While direct government aid may be dependent on funding, one group of volunteers is welcoming these folks with open arms.

To this day Armando Baez’s home in Puerto Rico has no electricity or running water.

“The house was no condition to live in,” Baez explained.

As a professional painter, he is donating his time to a project he truly believes in: a new center in Kissimmee called ‘Episcopal Office of Latino Assistance,’ or EOLA.

The center is meant to serve mainly Hurricane Maria survivors from Puerto Rico and Venezuelan arrivals.

“We’re hoping to offer wrap around case management (and) crisis intervention services,” said Manny Ayala, the director of community for EOLA. “And that involves federal government, aid assistance, applying for those programs.”

So far the center has a community room, a food pantry and space for Latino families to meet with social workers. Every room in the house is meant to be furnished in a way that makes the place homey so that everyone can feel welcome.

This Kissimmee project is being led by the St. John’s Episcopal Church, and its members are putting in the work to make it all come together.

“My heart feels like … wow I wish I could do better; I can do more,” said Maria Rodriguez, one of the volunteers.

The center is still in need of a washer/dryer, more furniture and a heating and cooling system, among other things.

Baez hopes others will step up the way he has, so that this center can soon open.

“I am willing to help out anytime. Give back in the name of the Puerto Ricans,” Baez added.

The EOLA center is hoping to open at the end of next month. If you would like to learn more about this mission, visit: episcopal-caritas.com