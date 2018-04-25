NATIONWIDE — Hospitals may soon have to post their standard prices online, under a federal proposal, making it easier to price-shop.

Medicare to require hospitals to post their prices online

They'll also be required to make records more easily accessible

Rule applies to Medicare providers for now

Under the Trump administration plan, Medicare would require hospitals post the prices and make medical records more easily accessible to patients.

The new rules would take effect in 2019 and also force hospitals to stop billing for unknown services from out-of-network providers. They apply mostly to Medicare patients and providers, but officials hope the changes cascade to other parts of the health care system.

Hospitals are already required to disclose prices publicly, but the change would make them post that information online, which would make it easier to access by computer systems.

Health care providers often provide computerized records, but starting in 2021, Medicare will in part start basing payments to hospitals on well they do.

Information from CNN and the Associated Press was used in this report.