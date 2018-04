Florida Forest Service is working a fire in the area of Interstate 4, State Road 417 and State Road 192 Tuesday night.

According to FFS, the fire is 60 percent contained at 40 acres as of 9:05 p.m. and is being called the "Triangle" brush fire.

Authorities say drivers should use "extreme caution" due to smoke possibly impacting the roads.

Updates will be released as they become available.