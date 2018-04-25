DALLAS, Texas – A Dallas police officer is dead after a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday.

Officer Rogelio Santander died in the line of duty after he was shot along with another officer and a store employee, who survived.

Santander went into surgery on Wednesday, but died at 8:11 a.m. He was a three year veteran with the force.

Officer Crystal Almeida also underwent surgery and is in critical condition, along with the injured Home Depot employee. The Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said despite critical injuries they are both “making remarkable recoveries.”

The incident began around 4:12 p.m. when an off-duty officer at the Home Depot called to request backup officers for an arrest. It is still unclear how the shooting unfolded.

Late Tuesday night after a police chase, suspect Armando Luis Juarez was captured in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He will be charged with at least two counts of aggravated assault, which might be upgraded now that an officer has died.

“We’re asking that you continue to pray for the family and the DPD family. This is going to be a trying time for us so we are just asking for your support at this time,” said Chief Hall.

Reactions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said:

"Our hearts are aching because of this Dallas Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty. We thank him for paying the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community and we keep his family in our prayers."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the courageous Dallas PD officer, Rogelio Santander, who died today as a result of yesterday’s shooting. Please join me in praying for the officer’s family, as well as officers in Dallas and everywhere, as they mourn the loss of their colleague. May swift justice prevail and may God grant peace to those who grieve.”

