ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a lot more sunshine coming to Central Florida this Wednesday, but that means more dryness too.

The high for Wednesday is 84 degrees

Back to drier conditions

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Drier air continues to pour into Central Florida on the heels of a west wind behind the latest cold front. This setup will yield to more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

It will remain comfortably cool and quiet Wednesday night with lows in the low 60s. Sunshine will prevail again on Thursday along with warmer highs back in the mid- to upper 80s.

Dry weather will last through Friday when a weak front drops in, causing a few showers to enter the forecast.

This one does not appear to have much moisture and will only trigger a few minor showers for the start of the weekend.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Expect a good deal of sunshine through the weekend otherwise, right into the start of next week.

Improving boating conditions are expected Wednesday with west winds between 5 to 15 knots.

Seas of 3 to 4 feet will be found offshore; in the nearshore waters, a moderate risk of rip currents continues in the surf zone.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.