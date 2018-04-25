ORLANDO, Fla. — Some southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Interstate 4 will be closed for "an extended period of time" after barrels full of chemicals tumbled off a trailer onto the roadway.

Troopers said that just after 8 a.m., the driver of semi truck hauling calcium chloride suddenly stopped for slowing traffic.

Barrels of the chemical were not properly secured and spilled onto the turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said.

Because of the hazmat cleanup, several southbound lanes will be closed for an extended time. Orange County Fire Rescue units were at the scene. As of now, only one lane is open.

The northbound lanes are open.