TAMPA -- A Hillsborough County judge has appointed a doctor to evaluate the competency of the man accused of murdering four people last year in Seminole Heights.

Competency exam ordered for accused Seminole Heights killer

Howell Donaldson III charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder

Attorneys say Donaldson III suffering from mental health issues

Howell Donaldson III's attorneys had previously filed a motion asking that his mental status be evaluated by specialists. In court Wednesday, Judge Mark Wolfe appointed Dr. Richard Carpenter to evaluate the 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson III, 24, is facing four charges of first-degree murder.

The evaluation must be completed by May 29 - when the report is due. A hearing on that report is scheduled for May 31.

In a motion, his attorneys said they believe their client suffers from mental health issues and may not understand the legal process. If he eventually is found incompetent, he could be sent to a state hospital and would delay the case for several months.

Seminole Heights residents and police were on edge last fall, starting when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death Oct. 9.

Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was shot and killed.

Donaldson III was arrested Nov. 28 at the Ybor City McDonald's where he worked. He was detained after a co-worker told police that Donaldson handed her a bag with a gun inside and told her to watch it for him.

The co-worker alerted a police officer that he was in the McDonald's.