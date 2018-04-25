Competency exam ordered for accused Seminole Heights killer

TAMPA -- A Hillsborough County judge has appointed a doctor to evaluate the competency of the man accused of murdering four people last year in Seminole Heights.
Howell Donaldson III's attorneys had previously filed a motion asking that his mental status be evaluated by specialists. In court Wednesday, Judge Mark Wolfe appointed Dr. Richard Carpenter to evaluate the 24-year-old Donaldson.
Donaldson III, 24, is facing four charges of first-degree murder.
The evaluation must be completed by May 29 - when the report is due. A hearing on that report is scheduled for May 31.
In a motion, his attorneys said they believe their client suffers from mental health issues and may not understand the legal process. If he eventually is found incompetent, he could be sent to a state hospital and would delay the case for several months.
Seminole Heights residents and police were on edge last fall, starting when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death Oct. 9.
Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was shot and killed.
Donaldson III was arrested Nov. 28 at the Ybor City McDonald's where he worked. He was detained after a co-worker told police that Donaldson handed her a bag with a gun inside and told her to watch it for him.
The co-worker alerted a police officer that he was in the McDonald's.