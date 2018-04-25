MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo in Melbourne welcomed two rock hyrax pups to their zoo family.

2 rock hyrax pups born at Brevard Zoo

Pups named 'Hashbrown' and 'Gnocchi'

Tiny mammals typically 1/2 pound at birth

Staffers named the female pup “Hashbrown” and the male pup “Gnocchi” because of what they call their potato-like appearances; they were born April 11.

According to Brevard Zoo, the “furry potatoes” were a part of the first shared litter for their mother “Buffy” and their father “Fangs.” Gestation reportedly lasted six to eight months.

The tiny mammals weigh about half a pound at birth, says the zoo.

The pups were born behind-the-scenes at the zoo and will likely stay there until the zoo repairs their habitat, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Rock hyraxes are typically found in dry habitats throughout Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.