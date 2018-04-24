Flags continue to fly at half staff at Gilchrist County in honor of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey.

Viewing, funerals for slain Gilchrist Co. deputies

2 deputies killed in line of duty in Trenton, Florida

Deputies from Gilchrist County in north central Florida

PREVIOUS STORY: North Florida deputies shot dead in restaurant

Community gathers for vigil

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot and killed last week as they sat down for lunch at a restaurant.

A public viewing and funeral service are planned for Tuesday in the small, tight-knit community.

The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. at Bell Middle/High School, followed by a non-denominational service at 11 a.m.

Graveside honors will follow at Bronson Cemetery.

Authorities say 58-year-old John Hubert Highnote shot Ramirez and Lindsey on Thursday at the Ace China restaurant. He then went to his car and killed himself.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz blamed the deaths on hatred toward law enforcement.

State Attorney Bill Cervone added "we may never have an answer."