PARKLAND, Fla. — A statewide commission charged with investigating the deadly school shooting in Parkland will meet for the first time Tuesday.

Commission will see if policies need to be changed or created

Commission tasked to investigate if there were any mistakes or improvements made

The 20-member commission includes family members of some of the 17 killed Feb. 14, 2018, when alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



In addition to family members, commissioners include representatives from Florida's law enforcement, education, and mental health communities, including several from central Florida.



They will meet for the first time Tuesday in Broward County before taking a private tour of the school where the shooting took place.



"We have to make sure that we do it right," said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the commission. "Doing it fast isn't necessarily in everyone's best interests, especially when you're talking about major policy changes, infrastructure changes, things that are a major shift. So, we have to make sure that we get it right and in order to get it right, you have to have the background and you have to go through a process."



The commission is required to provide a preliminary report to the governor and legislature by January 2019, but the law allows it to continue its efforts until July 2023.

The commission was established through the "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act," a law that quickly passed just days after the massacre.



The law gives the commission full authority to subpoena witnesses to testify under oath, and demand evidence they deem necessary.



The commission is tasked with investigating whether there were lapses in any processes that could have prevented the attack and then developing solutions to try to ensure a similar attack cannot be repeated.



In addition to establishing the commission, Senate Bill 7026 raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 years old; prohibits a person who has been adjudicated mentally defective, or been committed to a mental institution, from temporarily owning or possessing a firearm, and enacted multiple safety processes to be implemented by schools.

