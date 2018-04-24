SARASOTA, Fla.—A Sarasota teen’s racist prom proposal is sparking outrage.

An 18-year-old Riverview High School student made a sign to ask a girl to prom.

The sign said, “If I was black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking U 4 prom?”

The recipient of the proposal reportedly responded with two heart-eye emojis.

A picture of the student and the sign soon began circulating on social media Sunday night.

The Sarasota County School District released a statement Monday morning.

“Neither the school district nor Riverview High School condones or supports the message conveyed in the post,” the statement read. “This incident remains an ongoing investigation and any disciplinary action and recommendation will be made accordingly.”

The district also sent a robocall to parents, informing them of what happened.

School leaders said they are working with local and national civic leaders to develop a roundtable forum to discuss the issue of race.

“We take the matter of race relations and school safety seriously, and we look forward to working with our students and outside groups to have a meaningful and informative dialogue,” the district continue in a statement.

Riverview High School senior Erin Williams was one of hundreds who shared the photo, which went viral in a matter of minutes.

“You think that this happens in other cities and states, but it’s like no, this is happening right in your hometown, in the school that you go to with the boy that you know,” Williams said.

The student issued an apology on Snapchat. He called the promposal sign a joke that went too far and said he didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

In the meantime, the school district said it needs a couple of days to decide the possible punishment the student will face.