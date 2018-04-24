The Sanford City Commission could be expanding from four city commissioners to six as part of a possible redistricting.

City leaders are considering the recommendation by a charter review committee, which would ultimately be up to Sanford residents to approve.

The charter review committee approved the plan that would allow Sanford city commissioners to reshape the city’s districts and add two commissioners to ultimately keep everyone in the city’s best interests.

“We were just trying to provide them with some flexibility if they need to expand to six districts to allow communities of interest to stay together,” said Dan Ping, chairman of the charter review committee.

If city commissioners approve the plan, it would allow Sanford residents to vote yes or no to the possible redistricting. If they vote yes, city leaders would have the option to carry out the redistricting. But the city commission probably wouldn’t do that until after they get populations statistics for the city after the 2020 U.S. Census.

“I think you’re probably going to see some shifts in both the Hispanic population and other minority populations,” said Ping.

Ping believes new population growth near Sanford’s airport might be enough to make up a new district in that area.

Jensen Alexander’s roots run deep in Sanford’s Goldsboro neighborhood. But Alexander says he wonders about Goldsboro’s place in Sanford’s future.

“I’ve been all around, and to come back and compare it to how Goldsboro has developed as a city – there’s a lot of power but not a lot of progress,” Alexander said.

Alexander has mixed feelings about expanding the commission.

“It’s just a matter of quality over quantity and if we stretch ourselves too thin, we’ll lose our focus.”

But Alexander believes the plan could benefit his community - and maybe even give himself a chance to lead it one day.

“If there are qualified candidates and they’re willing to get out and connect with the community, I’m all for it, and I would run for one of those seats,” he said.

Sanford City leaders took up the issue at a meeting Monday night. They are expected to discuss it again at their next city commission meeting in two weeks.

If they approve the plan, Sanford residents will be able to vote on it in August’s gubernatorial primary election.​