ORLANDO, Fla. — A nonprofit organization wants the voters in Orange County to decide if they want to raise taxes for an organization of leaders whose main focus would be on helping the county's children.

Children's Trust trying to get taxes raised to better help children

UCF professors say Orange Co. kids need significantly more help

County commissioners to review UCF study

“When it comes to children, an all hands on deck system is required,” said UCF researcher Thomas Bryer.

Following a recent study of children’s needs in Orange County, UCF professor Thomas Bryer and his partner discovered kids in Orange County need a lot more than what they are getting.

“Currently there are 3,400 children on the wait list for subsidized child care in Orange County. One in 17 children will experience homelessness throughout the course of the year,” Bryer said.

Using this data, the Children’s Trust chairman Dick Batchelor, who frequently appears on Spectrum News 13 as a political expert, said his organization wants to fix the problems by creating a Children’s Services Council in Orange County.

"The Children’s Services Council first order of business is to do a needs assessment, and when you look at the continuum of care, where are the gaps, what programs work and don’t work, and funds that do work and try to move the needle in that direction and improve the lives of young people,” Batchelor said.

Helping children in Orange County comes with a cost, one Batchelor says they can only come up with if they create an ad-valorem tax, or home tax costing the average homeowner about $100 a year to go towards the Council.

Tuesday morning, County Commissioners looked at the UCF study and all 15 pounds of research they say proves children in Orange County need a lot more help.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs on the issue of putting the tax on the ballot.

Although her office said she couldn’t provide a statement Monday, Batchelor provided an email in which she wrote “I believe that levying and spending of public funds should have a high level of accountability. Therefore I have always believed that the authority to tax and spend public funds should rest solely with those elected by the citizens for that purpose.”

Mayor Jacobs and all those involved with the new study agree children are a priority.

A workshop regarding the UCF study was slated for discussion Tuesday morning.