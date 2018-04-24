CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queen City will be represented at the royal wedding.

He was also the conductor for Prince William and Kate's wedding

Royal Wedding date: Saturday, May 19 at 4:00 a.m. PDT

Charlotte Symphony music director Christopher Warren-Green will conduct the orchestra for the wedding between His Royal Highess Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle next month.

Warren-Green also conducted the wedding for Prince William and Kate in 2011.