CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queen City will be represented at the royal wedding.
- He was also the conductor for Prince William and Kate's wedding
- Royal Wedding date: Saturday, May 19 at 4:00 a.m. PDT
Charlotte Symphony music director Christopher Warren-Green will conduct the orchestra for the wedding between His Royal Highess Prince Harry of Wales and Meghan Markle next month.
Warren-Green also conducted the wedding for Prince William and Kate in 2011.
